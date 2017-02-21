Merkel's biographer: Schaeuble had prepared Grexit framework in 2015

By V. Kostoulas

Martin Schulz would attempt to show his toughness if elected as German chancellor, whereas Angela Merkel has already proved her mettle, the latter's biographer told "N" this week in an exclusive interview.

Matt Qvortrup, a professor of political science at Coventry University and a fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts, also underlined that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had already prepared the framework of a dreaded "Grexit" in 2015, something that Chancellor Merkel prevented during a meeting with her powerful FinMin and coalition partner Sigmar Gabriel.

Qvortrup, the author of "Angela Merkel: Europe’s Most Influential Leader" (Duckworth), also stresses that the German chancellor's biggest advantage may lie in her greatest weakness, namely, to take her time in decision-making, and even then, making the decision at the last minute.

The British academic nevertheless recognizes both Merkel's and Schaeuble's strict stance vis-a-vis Greece, while adding: "(Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras was also too optimistic - perhaps naive - before he got elected. I think Merkel probably helped save the Euro - but in politics you will always upset people."