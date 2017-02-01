Athens court rules in favor of continued short-term detention for 8 Turkish servicemen who requested asylum

An administrative first instance court in Athens on Wednesday ruled that the continued detention of eight Turkish servicemen, who have requested asylum in the country, is legal, essentially approving of a recent decision by law enforcement authorities to extend their remand.

The previous decision cited "reasons of public safety and national security".

The ruling on Wednesday comes nearly a week after Greece's supreme court issued a decision blocking official Turkey's extradition demand for the eight officers and NCOs, all whom served in Turkey's army helicopter corps.

The continued detention comes ahead of a decision over whether or not Athens will grant the eight political asylum. Until then they will be held at a west Athens police precinct.