Athens court rules in favor of continued short-term detention for 8 Turkish servicemen who requested asylum

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 13:01
An administrative first instance court in Athens on Wednesday ruled that the continued detention of eight Turkish servicemen, who have requested asylum in the country, is legal, essentially approving of a recent decision by law enforcement authorities to extend their remand.

The previous decision cited "reasons of public safety and national security".

The ruling on Wednesday comes nearly a week after Greece's supreme court issued a decision blocking official Turkey's extradition demand for the eight officers and NCOs, all whom served in Turkey's army helicopter corps.

The continued detention comes ahead of a decision over whether or not Athens will grant the eight political asylum. Until then they will be held at a west Athens police precinct.

