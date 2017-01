Honorary Piraeus Bank chairman Michalis Sallas, one of Greece's best known banking executives, has emerged as a strategic investor in the Pancretan Cooperative Bank, following a completion of mandatory audits by regulatory bodies.

Sallas' Lyktos Participations S.A. announced its participation in the small bank's share capital to the tune of 21.5 percent of the latter's total.

A final decision depends on approval by the Bank of Greece.

Both sides, Pancretan and Lyktos, signed a MoU last November.