App allows reservation of sun umbrella, beds at various Greek beach clubs

It was bound to happen at some point, the point where digital technology meets up with renowned Grecian beach culture. True to form, the Marketing Greece agency recently announced that it was debuting a new application allowing users to reserve sun umbrellas and sun beds at participating beach clubs around the country.

The app, Plazz, will be added to the agency's Sun & Beach platform, offering the opportunity to reserve beachfront space on the coasts of the greater Athens area, Mykonos, Corfu and other well-known destinations.