Μain opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis toured the small eastern Aegean isle of Pserimos on Thursday, which lies only a few nautical miles west of the Asia Minor coast.

In brief comments from the isle, Mitsotakis emphasized that EU member-state Greece is seeking good-neighborly relations with Turkey, based on international law and treaties.

He also praised the role of the Greek armed forces personnel, especially the ones serving in border areas, such as Pserimos.