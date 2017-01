Speculation over a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a new round of talks in Geneva for a Cyprus solution was mostly laid to rest on Thursday, as government sources in Athens said no such prospect exists.

The same sources said recent negative developments in Turkey do not allow any margin for an Erdogan-Tsipras meeting.

Conversely, the two countries' foreign ministers are set to meet in New York City on Friday.