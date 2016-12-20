Average part-time monthly pay in Greece just below 400 euros

Tuesday, 20 December 2016
In terms of employees on the books, the average number of work days per month is 20.98 days; 13.68 days per month in the construction sector, with the average rate at 41.28 euros.

 
Greece's largest social security fund (IKA) this week pinpointed the average monthly salary for part-time employees in the country at below 400 euros, with the latest figures emanating from April 2016.

The average remuneration for full-time employment was 51.61 euros on a daily basis, or 1,181.73 euros on a monthly basis; 23.84 euros and 396.67 euros for part-time employment, respectively. Net pay on the part-time side leaves a wage-earner with 331.21 euros in the wallet.

