Average part-time monthly pay in Greece just below 400 euros

Greece's largest social security fund (IKA) this week pinpointed the average monthly salary for part-time employees in the country at below 400 euros, with the latest figures emanating from April 2016.

The average remuneration for full-time employment was 51.61 euros on a daily basis, or 1,181.73 euros on a monthly basis; 23.84 euros and 396.67 euros for part-time employment, respectively. Net pay on the part-time side leaves a wage-earner with 331.21 euros in the wallet.

In terms of employees on the books, the average number of work days per month is 20.98 days; 13.68 days per month in the construction sector, with the average rate at 41.28 euros.