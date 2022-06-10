First case of monkeypox confirmed in Greece

"The molecular confirmation and further phylogenetic analysis of the strain isolated from a 59-year-old patient on a recent trip to Portugal was completed today by the Laboratory of Microbiology of the Department of Medicine of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. It is a strain of monkeypox belonging to the West African clade, which is detected in cases in Europe and USA and usually causes mild and eventually self-limiting disease," National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in a statement on Friday.

The patient is still being treated in a stable condition, in isolation at the "Andreas Syggros" hospital, the statement added.

Epidemiological investigation is ongoing as well as the tracing of the contacts.

All the competent bodies have been informed and the necessary measures have been taken to limit the spread of the disease.

It is recalled that the risk to the general public is very low and it is recommended to observe the general rules of personal hygiene.

