Covid-19 outbreak: New record high of intubated patients in Greece on Mon., 847

The number of Covid-19 ICU cases around Greece continued to surge this week, with another negative record exceeded on Monday, as 847 intubated patients were reported.

The average age of these patients is 68, with 85.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, new single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 1,607, low by previous days' levels but due to less tests conducted on Sunday. Total infections detected in Greece now neared 317,000.

Related deaths over the past 24 hours reached 78, bringing the death toll to 9,540 since the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.