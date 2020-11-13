Covid-19 outbreak: Decision on whether to again close primary schools bumped to Sat.

A final decision on whether elementary and preschools will close in Greece due to the ongoing pandemic will be announced on Saturday, the relevant education minister said on Friday. Secondary schools and tertiary level institutions in the country have already been ordered shut, with lessons conducted online.

The education said a meeting by a committee of epidemiologists was still continuing on Friday evening. The latter is tasked with providing the ministry a recommendation on whether or not primary schools should remain open.

Of the 3,038 new confirmed cases reported on Friday, 697 were detected in the greater Athens area, while 725 were recorded in the greater Thessaloniki area.