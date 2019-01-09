Urban terrorists claim responsibility for attack on Greek media group last Dec.

An urban terror gang on Wednesday assumed responsibility for the bombing outside the building housing the Skai broadcaster and Kathimerini media group on Dec. 17, with a relevant statement posted on a website frequently used by self-styled anarchist and far-left groups.

The group identified itself as the "Group of Popular Fighters", which in the past has also taken responsibility for urban terror attacks.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the building's facade, located in Athens' southern coastal district of Neo Faliro, but no injuries.

The class struggle-tinged announcement referred to "bourgeois" mass media owned and working for "dark business interests", ones who during the bailout era tried to "save a rotten economic and political system".