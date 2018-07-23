Unconfirmed reports refer to fatalities, injuries from wildfires east of Athens

Reports, albeit unconfirmed before midnight, referred to fatalities from a string of abruptly started wildfires east of Athens proper on Monday, along a pine-covered stretch of coastline on the western side of the Evoikos Gulf.

Without any official word as yet, a union representative for paramedics nevertheless stepped forth and told the state broadcaster that one fatality was recorded in the Rafina area. The unionist specifically referred to a charred body found inside a residence.

Another report referred to another fatality further north, at the Mati resort, while a 14-year-old girl sustained serious burns in the same area.

The area is the eastern part of Attica prefecture, which includes the greater Athens area.

A total of 25 people were injured in the blazes, six of whom are in serious condition, the ambulance service employee added.

In a related development, coast guard patrol boats were evacuated people gathered along the shoreline in the evening, as flames have blocked road traffic. Ten foreign tourists were among the people rescued.