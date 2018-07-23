Unconfirmed reports refer to fatalities, injuries from wildfires east of Athens

Monday, 23 July 2018 23:48
UPD:23:48
INTIME NEWS/ΧΡΥΣΟΧΟΪΔΗΣ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Reports, albeit unconfirmed before midnight, referred to fatalities from a string of abruptly started wildfires east of Athens proper on Monday, along a pine-covered stretch of coastline on the western side of the Evoikos Gulf.

Without any official word as yet, a union representative for paramedics nevertheless stepped forth and told the state broadcaster that one fatality was recorded in the Rafina area. The unionist specifically referred to a charred body found inside a residence.

Another report referred to another fatality further north, at the Mati resort, while a 14-year-old girl sustained serious burns in the same area.

The area is the eastern part of Attica prefecture, which includes the greater Athens area.

A total of 25 people were injured in the blazes, six of whom are in serious condition, the ambulance service employee added.

In a related development, coast guard patrol boats were evacuated people gathered along the shoreline in the evening, as flames have blocked road traffic. Ten foreign tourists were among the people rescued.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών