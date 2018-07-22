Excavations reveal untouched grave of ancient noblewoman on isle of Sikinos

Sunday, 22 July 2018
UPD:21:35
Thanos Kartsoglou
Excavations and restoration of a unique monument on the small island of Sikinos, one of the more remote and less visited Cyclades islands, have revealed an untouched grave containing the skeleton of a woman and numerous priceless artifacts. The box-shaped grave was located in a concealed portion of the Episkopi site's underground, ostensibly in order to avoid tomb raiders.

Several precious items of jewelry adorned the body entombed in the grave, denoting a prominent resident of the island, including gold rings, bracelets, necklaces, along with glass and metallic vases.

One assessment is that the building, dated to late antiquity and subsequently serving as a Christian church during the Byzantine era, was as an impressive mausoleum for the woman. An up-until-now funereal inscription discovered at the monument cites the name "NeikO" - spelled Νεικώ, in Greek.

The monument itself resembles a temple, and due to its height is considered as unique in the Greek world. A settlement was built up around the monument in subsequent centuries, including a monastery and chapels.

