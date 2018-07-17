Turkish court again rejects motion to free 2 Greek servicemen held without charges

A Turkish court in the border city of Edirne on Tuesday rejected a sixth consecutive motion to free two Greek servicemen held in pretrial detention in the neighboring country since March 1.

The pair continued to be held without any official charges filed against them and without a fixed date to adjudicate any charges, when and if they are filed.

The first instance justice again based the decision on the fact that an investigation is continuing - for more than four months now - on the data found on the second lieutenant's and the NCO's personal mobile phones.

The next time that attorneys representing the pair can file for another pre-trial release is the end of August.