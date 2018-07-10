Tsipras-Erdogan meeting on Thurs. on sidelines of NATO summit

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister and newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reportedly take place on Thursday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, and specifically at 2:30 p.m., local time.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government spokesman in Athens said the issue of two Greek servicemen still being held in Turkey, without any charges being filed, after allegedly crossing into the neighboring country's territory on March 1, is at the top of a discussion agenda between the two men.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Tsipras will also bring up the issue of the two servicemen's continued incarceration during all of his meetings and official intervention at the summit's deliberations.