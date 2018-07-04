Regling to Handelsblatt: Varoufakis era cost Greeks billions

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling underlined what he called the progress recorded by Greece in applying "extensive and often painful" reforms, in an interview carried by the German financial daily "Handelsblatt", while at the same time expressing sharp criticism over the nearly half-year tenure of Yannis Varoufakis as finance minister in the first SYRIZA government.

At the same time, the head of the Euro-area's emergency fund said Greece trailed behind other Eurozone member-states that were subject to bailout and memorandum program, due to the fact that problems in the country were greater and its public administration weaker.

"...and because under Varoufakis the country moved in the wrong direction for six months in 2015, a fact that cost the Greeks billions," he charged.