ESM report: Greece has 'chance' of joining previous EZ 'success stories' if it continues reforms

"Four of the five countries that were in EFSF or ESM assistance programmes are clear success stories. Greece has a chance to join this group, if it continues to implement reforms, also after the end of its programme in August," was the foreword by ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling in the European Stability Mechanism's report for 2017.

Regling himself presented the report on Thursday, hours before a crucial Eurogroup meeting expected to focus mostly on the Greek program.

On his part, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno again promised that the group of Eurozone finance ministers will agree over debt relief measures for the thrice-bailed out country, measures which will maintain its debt at sustainable levels in the future and mark a turning point for the country's economy.

He reminded that the EU Commission, a day later, confirmed that the Tsipras government has fulfilled all 88 "prior actions" demanded by creditors in order to conclude the fourth review of the current - and last - memorandum.

The entire ESM report for 2017 can be found here:

https://www.esm.europa.eu/sites/default/files/ar2017final.pdf