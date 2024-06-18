PPA: Two-day workshop for the preparation of the tugboats’ regulation

An interactive workshop for the study and preparation of the regulation for tugboats, after the issuance of the relevant presidential decree, was held by the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

In this two-day workshop, executives of PPA S.A., employees of the shipbuilding zone, as well as representatives of the Coast Guard, including pilots, collaborated through simulation systems, in order to accurately draw the necessary conclusions regarding the tugboats that serve the company’s port facilities.

The workshop was implemented under the supervision and guidance of the internationally renowned Lloyds Register, which provided the workshop with the necessary software and experienced staff throughout its duration.

Immediately after the issuance of this presidential decree, PPA collaborated with two universities, from Greece and the United Kingdom, and has already received a study from each, in order to use these data and results as well when formulating the tugboat regulation.

The results of the simulation study of the laboratory are expected to be provided by Lloyds Register in June 2024, so that PPA S.A. will immediately proceed with the issuance of its regulation for towing vessels, after prior consultation with the competent bodies.

PPA SA, a listed company on the Athens Stock Exchange, manages and operates the port of Piraeus, the largest port in Greece, one of the most integrated ports in Europe in terms of port services. Activities at the port of Piraeus include cruise, passenger transport, container and car terminal, shipyard, logistics and free zone services. Main shareholder of PPA S.A. with a percentage of 67% is Cosco Shipping, one of the largest shipping companies in the world.

PPA SA pointed out that in the last decade it has seen unprecedented growth with respect for the environment and with the targeted use of new technologies and digitization tools, throughout the range of its port activities, contributing to a large extent to the country’s economy and above all returning significant benefits to Greek society.