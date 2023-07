TUI will operate six additional flights for the repatriation of German and British people from the island of Rhodes, where the great fire has been raging for the seventh day.

Another TUI flight will take Danish tourists back to Billund, Europe’s largest travel agency said in a statement.

“Additional flights have already been planned, we are informing our customers and organizing all the necessary steps,” said Thomas Ellerberk, a member of the TUI executive board.