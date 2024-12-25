Καζακστάν: Βίντεο φέρεται να εμφανίζει το αεροπλάνο να χάνει ύψος και να συντρίβεται στο έδαφος

Βίντεο που φέρεται να εικονίζει τη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους στο Καζακστάν αναπαράγεται στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
Στο βίντεο, το αεροσκάφος με τους 72 επιβαίνοντες εμφανίζεται να χάνει σταθερά ύψος μέχρις ότου συντρίβεται στο έδαφος, κοντά σε θαλάσσια περιοχή.
Στην ίδια ανάρτηση εμφανίζονται και τα συντρίμμια του αεροσκάφους στο έδαφος.
⚡️⚡️ BREAKING: A passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny has crashed in Kazakhstan, with 72 people on board
The aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, went down near the Kazakh city of Aktau, according to local news agency Tengrinews.
The plane carried 67 passengers and… pic.twitter.com/DJPlq7Vaxm
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 25, 2024
Η αυθεντικότητα των καταγραφών δεν έχει ακόμη επιβεβαιωθεί.
‼️ BREAKING: Video of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer passenger plane crash
Hundreds of people witnessed the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines. Many of them managed to capture what was happening on video. Judging by the clips, the plane landed at too high an angle and crashed into the… pic.twitter.com/0YEOoIMk2r
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 25, 2024