Καζακστάν: Βίντεο φέρεται να εμφανίζει το αεροπλάνο να χάνει ύψος και να συντρίβεται στο έδαφος

Στο αεροσκάφος μετέβαιναν 72 άτομα

Βίντεο που φέρεται να εικονίζει τη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους στο Καζακστάν αναπαράγεται στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

Στο βίντεο, το αεροσκάφος με τους 72 επιβαίνοντες εμφανίζεται να χάνει σταθερά ύψος μέχρις ότου συντρίβεται στο έδαφος, κοντά σε θαλάσσια περιοχή.

Στην ίδια ανάρτηση εμφανίζονται και τα συντρίμμια του αεροσκάφους στο έδαφος.

Η αυθεντικότητα των καταγραφών δεν έχει ακόμη επιβεβαιωθεί.

