Φρανκφούρτη: Αναστέλλονται οι πτήσεις λόγω διαδήλωσης

Κόσμος

«Ζητείται από τους επιβάτες να μην μεταβαίνουν προς το παρόν στο αεροδρόμιο»

Το αεροδρόμιο της Φρανκφούρτης ανέστειλε προσωρινά τις πτήσεις λόγω διαδήλωσης στο αεροδρόμιο, όπως αναφέρεται στο X.

«Ζητείται από τους επιβάτες να μην μεταβαίνουν προς το παρόν στο αεροδρόμιο» στη σχετική ανάρτηση.

