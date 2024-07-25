Φρανκφούρτη: Αναστέλλονται οι πτήσεις λόγω διαδήλωσης

Το αεροδρόμιο της Φρανκφούρτης ανέστειλε προσωρινά τις πτήσεις λόγω διαδήλωσης στο αεροδρόμιο, όπως αναφέρεται στο X.

«Ζητείται από τους επιβάτες να μην μεταβαίνουν προς το παρόν στο αεροδρόμιο» στη σχετική ανάρτηση.

Due to an ongoing Demonstration at the airport flights are currently suspended. Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being. Instead, it is recommended tocheck the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/lkxAxDrIf5

