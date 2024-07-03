Logo Image

Τραγωδία στην Ινδία: Ποδοπατήθηκαν έως θανάτου τουλάχιστον 121 Ινδουιστές σε συνάθροιση (βίντεο)

Ινδία - μητέρα θρηνεί το παιδί της
REUTERS/Stringer

Φόβοι ότι ο αριθμός των νεκρών θα αυξηθεί

Ανείπωτη τραγωδία, στη βόρεια Ινδία, σε θρησκευτική συνάθροιση Ινδουϊστών. Τουλάχιστον 121 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους, καθώς ποδοπατήθηκαν σε συνθήκες ακραίου συνωστισμού και εξαιρετικά υψηλών θερμοκρασιών.

Τα θύματα είναι στην πλειονότητά τους γυναίκες και παιδιά.

Αξιωματούχοι εκφράζουν φόβους ότι ο απολογισμός των θυμάτων θα αυξηθεί.

Το συμβάν συνέβη σε ένα χωριό στην περιοχή Χάθρας, περίπου 200 χιλιόμετρα νοτιοανατολικά της πρωτεύουσας Νέο Δελχί, στη βόρεια Ινδία, στο κρατίδιο Ούταρ Πραντές.

