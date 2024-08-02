Become an expert in managing thrombotic risk and personalized treatment of thrombosis and hemorrhage

Join our University Diploma in Thrombosis, Haemostasis, Diagnosis, and Therapy program and enhance your skills in the field of haemostasis and thrombosis.
Theoretical and Practical Training:
· Multidisciplinary and International Teaching Committee
· Collaborations and International Networks
· Flexible Program
· Structured Courses – Interactive Workshops
· Bilingual Training. Courses are available in French and/or English, depending on the audience.
- Become a key player in the development of modern strategies against thrombosis.
- Evaluate vascular risk on individual level.
- Optimize thrombosis prevention and treatment by applying international and national recommendations.
- Apply modern methods to optimize and personalize diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for challenging patients, including those who are obese, frail, elderly, etc.
- Apply modern therapeutic approaches based on the pharmacological, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic properties of antithrombotic agents and critically analyze clinical studies.
- Use advanced biological tools and clinical predictors of hemorrhagic and thrombotic risk to improve efficacy and reduce hemorrhagic risk.
- Evaluate thrombotic or hemorrhagic risk factors during the perioperative period and effectively treat hemorrhages.
Use global hemostasis tests to optimize hemostatic treatments.
- Become a pivotal figure in managing thrombosis in the oncology setting.
Enroll now and advance your medical career with this cutting-edge training in thrombosis and haemostasis offert by the University Diploma T2H, Sorbonne University, Paris, France!