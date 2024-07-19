Άδειασαν οι ουρανοί των ΗΠΑ μετά το φιάσκο της Crowdstrike (timelapse)

Μεγάλα προβλήματα στις αερομεταφορές των ΗΠΑ προκάλεσε το μπλακ άουτ, που προκλήθηκε από μία αναβάθμιση λογισμικού της Crowdstrike, που πήγε πολύ στραβά.

Οι American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines και Allegiant Air καθήλωσαν όλα τους τα αεροσκάφη και δεν πραγματοποίησαν επί ώρες κανένα δρομολόγιο. Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν οι αμερικανικοί ουρανοί.. να αδειάσουν.

US skies empty through the global outage

This 12-hour timelapse shows the complete air traffic for American Airlines, Delta, and United flights over mainland USA during the massive worldwide tech outage Friday, after all three airlines enforced a nationwide ground stop. pic.twitter.com/ayc2YslQ3H

— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 19, 2024