Άδειασαν οι ουρανοί των ΗΠΑ μετά το φιάσκο της Crowdstrike (timelapse)

Πάνω από 3.300 πτήσεις ακυρώθηκαν παγκοσμίως

Μεγάλα προβλήματα στις αερομεταφορές των ΗΠΑ προκάλεσε το μπλακ άουτ, που προκλήθηκε από μία αναβάθμιση λογισμικού της Crowdstrike, που πήγε πολύ στραβά.

Οι American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines και Allegiant Air καθήλωσαν όλα τους τα αεροσκάφη και δεν πραγματοποίησαν επί ώρες κανένα δρομολόγιο. Το αποτέλεσμα ήταν οι αμερικανικοί ουρανοί.. να αδειάσουν.

