Greece assumes the Presidency of the UN Security Council

Greece will assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UN) for one month starting on May 1, 2025.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, on May 20, 2025, a central event of the Greek Presidency of the UN Security Council will take place in the United States of America, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to the same sources, the central event of the Greek Presidency, the “signature event”, is the UN Meeting on Maritime Security.

The Prime Minister, as noted by government sources, will deliver a speech and chair the UN Security Council Meeting at the Organization’s headquarters in New York.

A visit to the White House is not on the “agenda”

Asked on the possibility of the Prime Minister visiting the White House on the occasion of his visit to the US, government officials told “N” that “there is currently no relevant planning.”

Highlighting the country’s diplomatic footprint on the international stage

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has emphasized that Greece’s presence in the UN Security Council is an extremely important opportunity to further highlight Greece’s role and diplomatic footprint on the international stage.