The US withdraws from discussions at IMO on green transition of shipping

After the Commission seems to have abandoned the idea of imposing a levy on ships at a global level for carbon emissions, the time has come for the US to speak up. And to convey a message that they are withdrawing from the discussions of the IMO member states.

The US team delivered a harsh message to IMO delegations, explicitly rejecting any measure that would impose fees on US ships based on greenhouse gas emissions or fuel choice.

It also warned that it would consider implementing reciprocal measures to offset any charges imposed on US ships.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework plans to amend MARPOL Annex VI by implementing both a marine fuel standard and an emissions pricing system. Delegates at the MEPC meeting this week are expected to finalize the draft legal text for the measures.

The IMO’s 2023 greenhouse gas strategy aims to achieve net zero emissions from international shipping by 2050, with emissions peaking as soon as possible, taking into account the national situation and always in line with the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals.

In its message, the Trump administration called the IMO’s efforts “an attempt to redistribute wealth under the guise of protecting the environment.”” The US has particularly opposed the IMO’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, arguing that it would “recklessly promote the use of hypothetical expensive and unproven fuels.”