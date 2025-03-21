Manousakis (IPTO): Strong will for the continuation of the Great Sea Interconnector

The President and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, stressed the high geopolitical value of international electrical interconnections during his speech at the 8th annual conference, Cycle of Ideas.

As he stated, transnational electrical interconnections have historically constituted key infrastructure for the single economic area of the European Union. In this context, he spoke about the electrical interconnection of Greece – Cyprus – Israel, the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the implementation of which he described as an important national issue with obvious economic and geopolitical benefits for all the countries involved.

Intensive efforts to continue the project

He added that the energy union of Cyprus with Greece will strengthen the sense of “belonging” for the last non-interconnected member state both in the European Union and in the single electricity market, will upgrade social welfare and will have a positive impact on Cyprus consumers.

Commenting on the geopolitical challenges of the project, Manousakis said that the Greek government and IPTO had foreseen the geopolitical risk from the beginning, however, he argued that there is a strong will to continue the project and intensive efforts are being made in this direction. He also underlined that the handling of the project is now carried out at a diplomatic level, as it relates to foreign policy and falls outside the responsibilities of the Operator.

He added that the project also has the full support of Israel, which does not have interconnections with its neighbors and is not shielded in periods when the country’s system faces difficulties in terms of electricity generation adequacy.

Regarding the progress of the GSI, he noted that to date 160 km of cable have been constructed and seabed surveys in the territorial waters of Greece and Cyprus have been completed.