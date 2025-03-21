Real estate market rally continues in 2024

The real estate market rally continued in 2024, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

More specifically, apartment prices rose at an average annual rate of 8.7%, compared to an increase of 13.9% in 2023. Based on the available provisional data, it is estimated that in the fourth quarter of 2024, apartment prices (in nominal terms) were on average 6.6% higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Both new and old apartments moved on an upward trajectory, with the increase in newly built apartments recording a double-digit increase last year. In detail, the increase in prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023 was 9.1% for new apartments, i.e. up to 5 years old, and 4.9% for old apartments, i.e. over 5 years old.

10.1% increase in prices of newly built apartments in 2024

The average annual price increase rate for new apartments was 10.1% in 2024, compared to a growth rate of 12.9% in 2023, while the average annual price increase rate for old apartments was 7.8% in 2024, compared to a growth rate of 14.5% in 2023.

Based on each geographical area, the increase in apartment prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023 stood at 6.2% in Athens, 8.2% in Thessaloniki, 4.6% in other major cities and 8.7% in the rest of the country.

For the entire year, the increase in prices in the same areas compared to 2023 was 8.2%, 11.2%, 7.1% and 10.6% respectively. Finally, for all urban areas of the country, in the fourth quarter of 2024 apartment prices on average increased by 5.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, while in 2024 the average annual increase was 8.4%.