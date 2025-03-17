Kikilias: The priorities of the Maritime Affairs Ministry-Emphasis on the safety of citizens

The priorities of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, with emphasis on the issue of citizen safety, were underlined by the new Minister Vasilis Kikilias, during the handover ceremony from the outgoing Minister Christos Stylianides.

Referring to security issues, he said that they are a top priority for the Ministry. “The safety of citizens, travelers and workers comes first and I warmly ask you all to adhere to this doctrine and the port authority will ensure that it is implemented one hundred percent,” Kikilias said, adding that “just as our fellow citizens have rights and obligations, so does the Greek state and everyone should understand this and follow it.”

Referring to the development potential of the port of Piraeus, he spoke of big plans, adding that “as projects are progressing at the airport, which provides services to its travelers and respects travel traffic by ensuring that its services are constantly upgraded, we will claim the same for the port of Piraeus together with the municipality.”

“We will make our efforts and I am sure that we will have measurable results,” he pointed out. The new Minister of Maritime Affairs also said that together with the private sector and the private initiative for coastal shipping and the Greek government, everything possible will be done to reduce the prices of coastal shipping tickets.

“We must support the islands so that they have a strategic advantage while giving the country strategic depth so that as many people as possible can travel to our barren lines and border islands,” he stressed.