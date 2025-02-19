The banker who secured a double victory

A little less than 1.5 years was the time that Dimitris Kyparissis needed to lead Optima Bank into the closed “club” of listed companies worth 1 billion euros (in terms of stock market valuation).

From October 2023, when the IPO was completed, until today, the experienced CEO sees the value of the bank almost doubling (from 531 million euros to 1.01 billion euros) and soaring to record levels.

Certainly, Dimitris Kyparissis, who serves as CEO, is credited to a significant extent with this success.

Besides, it is no coincidence that Optima Bank has significantly higher growth rates than the four systemic banks, thanks of course to the lower comparison base.

The next day for the bank’s administrative leader, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field, includes the publication of the 2024 financial results, which is scheduled for March 6.

The guidance predicts net profits of 134 million euros, but it is quite possible that the final figure will be higher. And this is of particular importance for shareholders, as Dimitris Kyparissis has committed to distributing 30% of the profitability.

At the same time, the plans of the CEO, who has previously worked at Novabank, the Postal Savings Bank and Eurobank, include, on the one hand, the expansion of the banking network in the region, and on the other hand, the “opening up” to new sectors, such as leasing and factoring.

This is a plan that comes to further develop the project that began in 2019 with the acquisition of the Investment Bank and its transformation into the current successful “recipe” of Optima Bank.