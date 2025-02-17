ELVIAL: Higher turnover in 2024 – Experience Center under construction in western Thessaloniki

The turnover of the Elvial aluminum industry increased to 129 million euros in 2024 compared to 121 million in 2023, with a parallel increase in sales volume and intensification of its extroversion through the strategic cooperation with the German multinational Rehau.

In Greece, the company is investing in the creation of an Experience Center in western Thessaloniki, as well as digital transformation investments.

The cooperation with Rehau was closed during the company’s recent participation in the international architecture, materials and construction systems exhibition BAU 2025 and concerns the production of architectural aluminum systems, initially for six Balkan markets (Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia). It is noted that there is strong reconstruction activity in the Balkan countries during this period.

The company’s president, Tania Tzika, pointed out to “N”, that the reconstruction of a 4,000 sq m property on Lagkada Street in western Thessaloniki is underway for the operation of an Experience Center, on the model of the corresponding Center that it has launched in Attica. This is an investment of around 4 million euros and at the same time the company continues to search for a corresponding suitable property for the operation of a similar Center in Belgrade.

It is also undertaking digital transformation actions within the framework of the relevant investment program of 8 million euros that it announced last year and is expected to be completed in two or three years, while its planning also includes the creation and operation of a Testing Center, as well as a Training Center at its headquarters in the Agios Panteleimonas industrial park in Kilkis. These two Centers will be co-located in an independent building next to the company’s office building and the investment reaches 3 million euros.

The three-year period 2021-2023 was preceded by investments of 28 million euros, which concerned the installation of a fourth production line and the creation of two new robotic warehouses for semi-finished and finished products.