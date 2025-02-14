Sunlight Group: Strategic restructuring-Managing resources for new investments

Sunlight Group aims to better manage resources for new investments and market opportunities through strategic moves to strengthen its position in the international energy storage market, focusing on its organizational restructuring.

Specifically, through a chain of transactions concerning the restructuring of the portfolio of companies of the German company Triathlon, which Sunlight Group had fully acquired in 2023, the Greek company is rearranging its holdings.

At the same time, the Olympia Group, of which Sunlight Group is a member, directly and indirectly acquires control of an additional 12% of Sunlight Group, a percentage previously held by Geraer Batterie Dienst GmbH (GBD), interests of Martin Hartmann, founder and former general manager of the German Triathlon. GBD will remain a shareholder of the Sunlight Group with a percentage of 2%, while Olympia Group’s percentage in Sunlight now reaches 98%.

This is a major business move, as a continuation of the restructuring of Sunlight Group’s forces aligning with the company’s activities that focus on the energy storage sector (batteries) and the industrial trends. In this context, Lambros Bisalas, CEO of Sunlight Group, spoke of a strategic restructuring, which, as he said, “allows us to focus our attention on our key priorities, creating new prospects through incentives and investment strategy for the better management of our resources in new investments and opportunities in the market. Moves that lead us to long-term success, allowing us to offer value to our shareholders, employees and customers.”

In particular, Sunlight Group, through its subsidiaries Triathlon Group, is divesting its majority stake (47.88%) in Voltabox AG (“VBX”). Furthermore, as part of this strategic realignment, the sale of 99% of EKM Elektronik GmbH is included, as well as the sale of IBR Solutions GmbH.

Upon completion of the above transactions, Sunlight Group, through its indirect subsidiary Triathlon Batterien GmbH, aims to acquire VoltaMobil from VBX, a provider of high-voltage battery solutions for specialized applications such as construction, agriculture, buses and light commercial vehicles. VoltaMobil’s team, with expertise in project management, sales and after-sales service, will ensure a smooth transition, allowing Sunlight Group to optimize its portfolio in key growth areas. The company emphasized that it is proceeding with a strategic realignment and internal restructuring with the aim of focusing on its core priorities and accelerating its growth in the rapidly evolving energy storage market.

This specific initiative, implemented through targeted transactions, optimizes Sunlight’s portfolio and creates value by strengthening management guidance and incentives. As company representatives emphasized to “N”, the trend in acquisitions and mergers is not only the acquisition of new business entities but mainly the subsequent clean-up so that they perform at their best.

The acquisition of the German Triathlon by Sunlight Group aimed to strengthen the position of the Greek company in the key sector of lithium-ion technology, where Sunlight Group has capabilities and is investing significant resources for further development. According to information, the Greek company plans to further strengthen its production potential through Triathlon, with the aim of maintaining and strengthening the important position it holds in the international energy storage market. The company has 36 facilities internationally, with a presence in Greece (Xanthi, Komotini), the USA, Italy, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Israel.

Regarding the course of the international energy storage market, experts in the field emphasized that it remains stable in unit sales, while the price of lithium is moving downwards. In Europe, this market is in a phase of stability.