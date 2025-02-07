Greece-Cyprus electrical interconnection dominated the meeting of the Energy Ministers

The course of Greece-Cyprus electricity interconnection was discussed at a meeting between Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and Cyprus’ Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou.

After the end of the meeting, Skylakakis stated that they had a cordial meeting in which he “delivered to him the answer of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and the Greek side to a series of matters in relation with the Great Sea Interconnector, the cable that is being built to link Greece with Cyprus and afterwards with Israel.”

“I believe we gave a satisfactory answer to the issues that were raised, in the framework of the very good cooperation we have had in recent months,” he added.

Papanastasiou: I believe that this letter answers all the concerns of Cyprus

On his part, Papanastasiou said that they had a very constructive meeting. “We have received today the letter replying to our own letter sent on December 3. A debate followed on December 27. I believe that this letter answers all the concerns of the Republic of Cyprus, which is essentially waiting for this position from the Greek side, in order to proceed to the next steps,” he said.

For the Republic of Cyprus, the Great Sea Interconnector is one of the most important projects, because it ends the island republic’s energy isolation and it is understood that within the context of reducing electricity costs, which is one of the pillars of the government of Nikos Christodoulides, this specific electrical interconnection will provide alternative sources of electricity supply, since the Republic of Cyprus will now be connected to a single network with Europe, via Greece.”