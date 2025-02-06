Zacharaki to “N”: Over 6.5-billion-euro funds for housing programs

“The thousands of applications submitted to the house subsidy program prove the need of young people to acquire their own home, meeting a very basic need,” the Minister of Social Cohesion and Family, Sofia Zacharaki, pointed out in statements to “N.”

The applications, the minister added, “show us that the government’s decision to allocate an amount of 3 billion euros for the two relevant programs – “My Home 1” and “My Home 2” – is being embraced and is yielding very substantial and measurable results. Once “My Home 2” is completed, more than 30,000 young people, young couples and families with very low incomes will have obtained their own home and will be able to plan their lives and their future with greater security and optimism.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family has, however, given absolute priority to ensuring decent housing for vulnerable groups and households in precarious situations, and we are already implementing a series of targeted and, let me say, pioneering programs. Housing is a serious social problem, we are fully aware of it as a government, and we will have allocated over 6.5 billion euros by 2027.”

More than 110,000 applications have been submitted for the first-home subsidy program “My Home 2” through gov.gr in just 20 days. This is shown by the latest data available to “N”, which confirm the enormous interest that exists among people up to 50 years of age in acquiring housing with a low-interest loan.

The goal of the 2.0-billion-euro budget program is to enable approximately 20,000 young people, couples and families to acquire a privately owned first home with a subsidized interest rate.