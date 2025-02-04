Exarchou: Reinstating Aktor to its deserved status

Aktor’s management aspires to make it the best construction company and one of the largest in the country, its president and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou said during the start of Tuesday’s session of the Athens Stock Exchange.

“We are restoring Aktor to the position it deserves. It was and is the best construction company and will now become one of the largest companies in Greece,” he stated in his speech for the listing of the new shares from the share capital increase of 200 million euros.

Exarchou added that when he took over Intrakat, its capitalization was 200 million euros and it has now reached 1 billion. The turnover rose from 225 million to 1.2 billion euros, while it achieved EBITDA of 77 million euros.

Of the 200 million of the share capital increase, 50 million will be used for the real estate portfolio, and an amount of 88 million will be allocated for the acquisition of RES project portfolios, with a capacity of 1.3GW in full development, within 36 months. Another 10 million will be used to finance part of the acquisition of 50.1% of the company Entelechia, which specializes in electromechanical projects, while 50 million euros will be channeled into new projects.