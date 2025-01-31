PPC seen intensifying competition in telecommunications

OTE, Vodafone and Nova are now facing the challenges of the telecommunications market, such as the entry of PPC into optical fiber to homes and businesses (FTTH) services with new leaders and renewed management teams.

It is estimated that competition in telecommunications will intensify in the coming period due to PPC (which will also enter the retail sector within the year, as reported). The big challenge for all three providers is to maintain satisfactory profit margins so that, among other things, they are able to complete their investment programs in which FTTH dominates.

According to sources, PPC has recently secured the necessary teams and is rapidly progressing the development of its FTTH network. Besides, as it is based on its wired above-ground network, it has the advantage of faster implementation, compared to the FTTH networks of other providers in which the fiber is placed below the ground surface.

It has built around 500,000 FTTH connections and, according to its executives, will reach its target of 1.7 million by the end of 2025.

PPC’s telecommunications service is currently available on a pilot basis (limited number of customers – beta testing) in specific geographical areas of Attica.

Specifically, it provides two packages, PPC myFiber 1Gbps (download speed of 1 Gbps and upload speed of 500 Mbps) and PPC myFiber 500 (download speed of 500 Mbps and upload speed of 250 Mbps) at a competitive price.