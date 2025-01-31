BYD: Sprint in the domestic market in 2024

BYD, a global leader in New Energy Vehicles and power batteries, made an impressive entry into the Greek market last year, registering 1,578 vehicles.

With this performance, BYD achieved second place in the registrations of purely electric vehicles (passenger and taxi), demonstrating its momentum since the start of its activity in the country in April 2024.

The two models BYD DOLPHIN and BYD ATTO 3 prevailed over the competition in sales, and emerged as the best-selling electric vehicles in their categories with a significant difference from the second-most registered electric model:

The DOLPHIN with 701 registrations emerged as the most popular model in the “C Segment” with a share of 53.5%,

The ATTO 3 with 729 registrations stood out with a 47.8% share in the “C SUV Segment” category.

Almost one in two buyers in these categories chose a BYD model, confirming the trust of Greek consumers in the brand.

BYD’s sales momentum is also reflected in the fact that in the last 3 months of 2024, the company ranked 10th in the relevant brand rankings (passenger and taxi), regardless of fuel. At the same time, the BYD DOLPHIN for the same period was in 7th place in the corresponding model rankings. These performances are considered unique for the Greek market, confirming the steady growth of the brand.

In 2024, BYD also introduced the BYD SEAL sports sedan, the BYD SEAL U luxury SUV, while in October 2024, the BYD SEAL U DM-i, BYD’s first plug-in hybrid model in Europe, was launched.