High-frequency data a “game changer” for shipping

The technological revolution is increasingly making its presence felt in the international shipping sector, bringing about radical changes in the operation of ships, both economically and environmentally.

Against the backdrop of developments in digitalization, new research by the British consulting company Thetius, in collaboration with the Danish technology provider Danelec, revealed the importance of sensors and the use of data to enhance ship performance, while at the same time the University of Portsmouth presented a five-point proposal for the decarbonization of shipping.

As it is pointed out, it all has to do with the “smart” and safe management of the huge amount of data that ships and companies collect.

For decades, reports on the operation of machinery have been the cornerstone of monitoring the proper operation of a ship and at the same time a “compass” for achieving the optimization of all necessary factors.

The advent of the high frequency data (HFD) system changed everything. This shift from old sensors, as it is emphasized, is not just a technological upgrade. It is a transformation that radically affects efficiency, sustainability and compliance with new regulations.

In fact, against the backdrop of the twin challenges of reducing operating costs and meeting environmental standards, HFD systems have never been more critical.