Greece and the UK sign MoU on merchant shipping 

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides met with the Secretary-General of the IMO Arsenio Dominguez in London.

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges related to the strengthening and attractiveness of the maritime profession, the complex geopolitical developments and their impact on shipping, as well as the progress of the implementation of the IMO strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, in view of the upcoming sessions of the Organization in 2025, where there is an expectation of reaching an agreement on realistic medium-term measures to achieve this goal.

Stylianides and Dominguez confirmed the converging views of the two sides on the major issues of concern to international shipping and seafarers, as well as Greece’s full support for the work of the IMO.

The Greek minister also visited the UK Department of Transport and met with the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Mike Kane.

In the context of the bilateral meeting, the high level of cooperation and the excellent relations between the two countries in the sector of maritime transport were confirmed, as well as the intention to further strengthen cooperation based on the existing bilateral institutional framework of cooperation and international organisations.

The two ministers also signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” in the Merchant Shipping Sector, aiming at the strengthening of cooperation on maritime transport issues, ensuring the sustainable growth of shipping, promotion of green shipping and an upgrade of human resources in shipping.

Concluding his visit to London, Stylianides stated: “The new cooperation agreement signed will be a new basis and a new platform to expand cooperation between Greece and the United Kingdom, but also to delve even deeper into maritime issues. I consider it a new beginning, it is the first cooperation agreement signed after the strategic cooperation agreement that was signed in 2021.”