HEDNO: The installation of cold ironing in ports is progressing

Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A. (HEDNO) project for the implementation of cold ironing in Greek ports is progressing.

More specifically, seven studies on the electrification of ships during docking in the ports of Piraeus, Igoumenitsa, Rafina, Volos, Thessaloniki, Lavrio and Heraklion have already been completed.

The issue was raised by the Operator’s CEO, Anastasios Manos, speaking at the Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2025 conference held in Athens, highlighting HEDNO’s commitment to spearhead the project which, as he said, will reduce emissions and strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

He also stated this initiative already has the in-principle approval of the Ministries of Energy and Environment, Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

Studies in other ports as well

The program of HEDNO includes the preparation of studies for all ports of the main and supplementary network in the immediate future.

In addition to the 7 ports for which studies have already been prepared, these also include the ports of Patras, Elefsina, Kavala, Kalamata, Katakolo, Corfu, Kyllini, Mykonos, Mytilene, Naxos, Paros, Rhodes, Santorini, Skyros, Syros, Chalkida, Chania and Chios.