PPC Group inaugurates new RES control room in Romania

A new, state-of-the-art control room, capable of optimizing the production of the company’s increased portfolio of wind and photovoltaic parks, was inaugurated in Bucharest, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Energy, local officials, as well as company executives from Romania and Greece.

The installed capacity of green energy production units managed by PPC Renewables in Romania is constantly increasing, as the development of RES in the country, both organically and through partnerships, progresses dynamically, and the installed RES capacity of the PPC Group in the country has already doubled.

PPC Group has 23 wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric projects in operation in Romania, as well as battery storage units, with a total installed capacity of 1.3 GW, and is now the largest producer of energy from RES in Romania.

The new PPC Renewables control room can execute in real time the orders it receives from the electricity system operator and manage efficiently and immediately a large volume of installations. Therefore, the company’s power generation units can respond quickly to the orders they receive from the local or central dispatchers of the energy transmission network. The capabilities of the center have been subject to relevant testing and the dispatchers of PPC Renewables in Romania have received the relevant license from the national electricity system operator.

The General Manager of PPC Renewables in Romania, Adrian Dugulan, stated: “The installed capacity of PPC Renewables Romania’s wind and photovoltaic parks is increasing and that is why we have inaugurated a new control room, with increased data capacity, which can ensure the efficient management of electricity production, taking into account the relatively large geographical distances in which the parks are located. In this way, we contribute to the development of a sustainable energy sector in Romania, supporting economic competitiveness.”