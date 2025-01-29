Norse Atlantic: Athens- Los Angeles with direct flight

A new route between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” will be launched by Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic in June.

“A dream comes true,” said Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Marketing and Communications at AIA, noting that “for the first time in its aviation history, Athens will be directly connected to Los Angeles and Greece will be directly connected to the West Coast of the USA.”

“The new route will signal the airline’s commitment to offering new destinations for the US market, with affordable fare options,” Norse Atlantic underlined in its announcement.

Starting on June 3, 2025, the flight will be operated four times a week, with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Norse Atlantic already serves budget routes from LAX, covering London, Paris, Rome and now Athens, while it is noted that Norse Atlantic also launched direct flights from New York (JFK) to Athens in June 2024.

The goal is to strengthen the connection with the USA

The continuous improvement of the air connection between the USA and Athens is a key goal of the AIA administration. From 2019 to the present, this market has increased by 51%, given the increase in direct flights during the aforementioned period. Accordingly, 14.8% of passengers traveling at “Eleftherios Venizelos” come from the USA and Canada, as this summer Athens airport was connected to the USA with 82 flights per week, compared to 67 in 2023 and only 46 in pre-pandemic 2019.