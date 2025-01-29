Logo Image

9.81% of Greek businesses have embraced Artificial Intelligence

According to the technology website BIG DATA, this lag reflects a less mature Greek technological ecosystem

Greek companies have almost tripled their adoption of artificial intelligence in a year, registering an annual increase of 5.83%. However, in Greece, 9.81% of companies use artificial intelligence tools, compared to 14.7% and 12.4% in Sweden and Denmark respectively, which are at the top of the European Union.

According to the technology website BIG DATA, this lag reflects a less mature Greek technological ecosystem.

Regarding the technologies most used by Greek companies, it is reported that text mining is at the top.

This technology, used by 6.9% of companies, recorded a significant increase of 4 percentage points compared to the previous year. In second place, natural language generation (NLG) is used by 5.4% of companies. This technology, capable of producing written or spoken content, has increased by 3.3 percentage points in one year.

Finally, voice recognition, which converts spoken language into a form that can be read and used by machines, has attracted 4.8% of Greek companies. This sector also recorded growth, with an increase of 2.2 percentage points.

