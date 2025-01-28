The strategy for making the Greek flag more appealing to shipowners

The strategy for bolstering the Greek flag to make it appealing to Greek shipowners was described by the chairman of the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee in London (Committee), Charalambos Fafalios.

At the New Year’s event of the Committee, held in the City of London, Fafalios stated that, although progress has been made, the Greek flag must become less bureaucratic, in order to entice shipowners to choose it again. “We have reiterated many times,” Fafalios noted.

More specifically, he underlined that the Greek shipowners are calling on the Greek government to do more for maritime education and to provide more space for students, better facilities and more teachers.

At the same time, he emphasized that Greece, as Europe’s leading maritime power, needs more permanent representation in the IMO and the EU.

Referring to the new US President, he stated: “It is too early to see if and when the threatened tariffs will be imposed. However, it seems likely that any impact of this policy will mainly affect container shipping and the transport of energy products.”

There are also elections in many countries in Europe and elsewhere, which in turn will determine trade and industrial policy, Fafalios added.

As for China, he stressed that it remains the main recipient of global bulk cargo.