Nova, a member of United Group, the leading telecommunications and media provider in Southeastern Europe, and the second largest provider of fixed, pay-TV and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure in Greece, is entering its next phase of development, with rapid growth in mobile telephony as well.

Two years after the successful completion of the Wind and Forthnet merger in early 2023, Nova has consolidated, as it emphasized, its position in the Greek telecommunications and entertainment market.

Strong market presence

Nova completed another year of strong performance, achieving revenue growth of 8.6% and EBITDA growth of 5.6%.

Beyond the strong financial performance, 2024 was a critical year for Nova, its customers and the Greek telecommunications market, with key milestones that, among others, included:

-The agreement with Cosmote for the exchange of sports content channels.

-The remarkable performance of United Fiber as the second largest provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure in Greece.

-The successful launch of the Nova 5G Home Internet product, the new innovative internet and fixed telephony solution.

-The upgrade of the most popular entertainment platform in Southeastern Europe, EON.

These initiatives contributed to the growth of its subscriber base by 160,000 in 2024.

Fiber to the Home (FTTH) & 5G Infrastructure Development

United Fiber’s FTTH network continues to expand rapidly, having secured the financing required to complete its investment plan. By the end of 2024, 540,000 households and businesses had been connected. At the same time, Nova in 2024 recorded the largest expansion of its mobile network in almost 10 years, reaching 95% 5G coverage.

2025

Based on these pillars, Nova’s strategic priorities for 2025 include:

-Commercial Development: Development of FTTH, mobile telephony and pay-TV services.

-FTTH Network Expansion: Further development, aiming to reach the target of 830,000 households and businesses by the end of 2025.

-Mobile Network Strengthening: Expansion of 5G investments to further develop Nova 5G Home Internet.

-Customer Experience Improvement: Commitment to the best possible service, in close cooperation with the competent Regulatory Authority to establish new response times.

-Social Responsibility through Environmental Restoration and Natural Disaster Prevention: Innovative technological solutions for smart environmental protection, following the already implemented large-scale restoration projects, as well as the implementation of smart civil protection management systems.