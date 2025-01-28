Arab stakeholders acquire 60% of Hellenic HealthCare Group

Abu Dhabi’s PureHealth Holding PJSC is buying a majority stake in Greek hospital group HHG from fund CVC Capital Partners, boosting the emirate’s efforts to expand into the healthcare sector and diversify its economy away from oil, Bloomberg reported.

The deal values Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) at about 2.3 billion dollars, with the United Arab Emirates-based company — controlled by sovereign wealth fund ADQ — acquiring a 60% stake, it said in a statement. CVC will retain 35% of the business, while the company’s founder will control the remaining 5%.

PureHealth Profile

In 2023, the company agreed to acquire the UK-based Circle Health Group, as well as a minority stake in the US-based Ardent Health Services.

PureHealth, with a market value of around 11 billion dollars, operates more than 100 hospitals and over 300 clinics, with more than 56,000 employees.

The HHG group has around 10 hospitals and 16 diagnostic centres in Greece and Cyprus, with a total capacity of over 1,600 beds, which will be integrated into PureHealth once the deal is completed.