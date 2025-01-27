ELETAEN: Central Greece a champion in wind installations

The wind power connected to the grid reached 5,355 megawatts (MW) at the end of 2024, according to the annual Wind Energy Statistics released by the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN).

According to the Statistics, 39 new wind turbines with a total output power of 125.5 MW were connected to the grid in 2024, corresponding to investments totaling 150 million euros. This represents an increase of 2.4% compared to the end of 2023.

Two factors

According to the Association, a small reduction was observed which was due to the combination of two factors:

The previous year (2023) was the second best year for wind energy in Greece, because many new wind farms were completed and connected. Similarly, the next year (2025) is expected to be much more positive, because during this period many new wind investments are being constructed or have been contracted and will be completed in the coming months. It is therefore estimated that the 2024 delay may also be due to cyclical factors in the timing of investments. A significant factor remains the delay due to bureaucratic obstacles and the frequent inability of services to correctly implement the provisions and deadlines of the licensing legislation. As a result, wind farms face a licensing regime that is clearly worse than other technologies.

According to ELETAEN, at the end of 2024, over 1.1 GW of new wind farms were under construction or had been contracted, the vast majority of which are expected to be connected to the grid within the next 18 months.

To these must be added another 300 MW, which have been selected in tenders, but do not belong to any of the above categories. As a result, the total wind power will exceed 6.5 GW within the next two years.

Central Greece at the top

At the regional level, Central Greece remains at the top of wind installations, hosting 2,346 MW (44%), followed by the Peloponnese with 667 MW (12%) and Eastern Macedonia-Thrace with 535 MW (10%).

As for business groups, the Top-5 are:

TERNA Energy with 1,034 MW (19.3%)

MORE with 766 MW (14.3%)

Iberdrola Rokas with 409 MW (7.6%)

Principia with 368 MW (6.8%) and

PPC Renewables with 276 MW (5.2%)

Following are Total Energies, EDF, METLEN, Jasper Energy, Cubico, HELENiQ Energy, etc.

The picture for wind turbine manufacturers is as follows: Vestas has supplied 44.7% of the total installed wind power in Greece. Enercon follows with 25.8%, Siemens Gamesa with 16.8%, Nordex with 7.3% and GE Renewable Energy with 3.8%. Smaller shares are held by EWT, Goldwind and Leitwind.