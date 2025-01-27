7 billion taxpayers under the microscope of the tax office

The Property Ownership and Management Registry is expected to be launched in February.

Through its activation, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will have a complete and accurate picture of the properties owned by owners as well as the transactions carried out by tenants, thus ensuring the correct declaration of income and combating tax evasion.

AADE governor Giorgos Pitsilis, speaking at the Panhellenic Conference of Property Owners of POMIDA, said that the new registry is part of the Authority’s digital and organizational transformation. “In order to implement a proper policy, data is needed. Our goal is to connect the Property Registry with the Land Registry.”

The beginning will be made by recording the National Land Registry Code Numbers (KAEK) next to the Property Identification Numbers (ATAK). Property owners will then be asked to declare the use of the property, i.e. whether it is vacant, owner-occupied or rented (either long-term or short-term).

The main objective is to gather all the registers maintained by state bodies into a single database, facilitating the cross-checking of data from the AADE and other services. The register will include KAEK, ATAK, data from HEDNO, insurance policies, any pending lawsuits and planning permits from the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE).