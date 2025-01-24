IRIS: Expansion to all businesses in 2025

A provision for the expansion of the IRIS direct payment system to all businesses will be included in the bill of the National Economy and Finance Ministry for the strengthening of the Capital Market, which will be posted for public consultation in the near future.

As the Ministry of National Economy and Finance emphasized in its announcement, the IRIS direct payment system is now part of the everyday life of 3.5 million citizens and 560,000 registered professionals with very significant penetration in electronic transactions, as reflected in the official data of DIAS S.A.

Specifically, as emphasized by the ministry:

Greece has the second highest increase since 2022 in the availability of direct payments throughout the European Union, after the Netherlands, according to the SPACE Report of the European Central Bank.

In 2024, a 137% increase in IRIS transactions (57.3 million) was recorded, with a total value of 6.1 billion euros (+110% annual increase).

65% of users belong to the 18-35 age group.

Registered professionals (560,000) in the IRIS P2B service increased by 259% compared to 2023. At the same time, the total value of the transactions they accepted increased tenfold.

The number of registered merchants/eshops in the IRIS eCommerce service reached 6.9 thousand in 2024, a 46-fold increase compared to 2020.

Hatzidakis: Expansion of IRIS to all businesses in 2025

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, announced that the IRIS direct payment system is now part of the daily lives of 3.5 million citizens and 560,000 professionals with constantly increasing trends.

“We have every reason to strengthen it and encourage citizens and professionals to use it due to the zero fees for transactions between citizens and the significantly low fees for payments accepted by professionals. At the same time, Greece can and does cover the gap with other European countries, as reflected in the European Central Bank Report, which ranks our country second within the EU in terms of the availability of direct payments. We are therefore moving on to the next step, which is the expansion of the system to all businesses within 2025,” Hatzidakis added.