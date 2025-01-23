Stylianides-“The Greeks”: Greece remains and will remain a leading power in global shipping

The lives and valuable experiences of 50 great shipowners through this emblematic album highlight the great contribution and the development and prosperity not only of the country but of global shipping, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides, said at the presentation event of the album “The Greeks. Masters of the Seas.”

He underlined that Greece is a country where history and culture are linked to shipping while mentioning that the shipping sector is one of the most important sectors of the economy, as shipping daily enhances the profile of the country on the international stage, promotes the welfare of citizens and ensures territorial and social cohesion.

Greece’s position in global shipping

The minister also emphasized that Greece remains and will remain a leading force in global shipping as it is the country that will keep European competitiveness high.

Stylianides stressed that Greek shipowners provide the same quality services worldwide with a modern fleet while operating with very modern and high levels of safety and with strict specifications. He also stressed that in order to ensure the sustainability and perspective of this exceptional sector, the challenges we face, such as the reduction of carbon emissions, must be addressed.

“We are moving towards a green transition, but we must not forget to be realistic and without losing our competitiveness,” the minister stated.